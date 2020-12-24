Bamsi actor leaves fans teary-eyed as he writes about 'Kurulus:Osman' new episode

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Nurettin Sönmez's emotional Instagram post about the latest episode of of Kurulus:Osman on Wednesday left fans teary-eyed.
The actor, who played Bamsi Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and "Kurulus:Osman", showered praises on the actors who played Ertugrul in the historical TV shows.
The actor's post came after the latest episode of "Kurulus:Osman" in which Ertugrul was portrayed by Tamer Yiğit aired on a Turkish TV channel.
Sönmez also mentioned Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrayed Ertugrul in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", in his post.
He shared a picture from the latest episode with a Turkish language caption. "It was a very difficult scene, full of emotion and an endless moment," he wrote while referring to the filming of Ertugrul's death.
"Tamer Yiğit, the giant actor in my arms, I had @enginaltandzytn and his Ertuğrul Gazi in my eyes."