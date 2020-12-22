COVID-19 crisis: British PM Boris Johnson asks nation to stay calm

British prime minister Boris Johnson. — AFP/File

LONDON: British prime minister Boris Johnson has appealed his people to stay calm as the country fights a new strain of the coronavirus.

He advised them to continue their shopping as usual as the supply of food and medicine will not be affected by the new wave of coronavirus.

Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports Monday as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the UK because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.

While speaking at a press conference, on the worsening situation of the coronavirus here on Tuesday, the prime minister said that he held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Boris Johnson said he understood the reason for the new measures and expressed hope for a swift resumption in the free flow of traffic between the UK and France, perhaps within a few hours.

From Canada to India, one nation after another banned flights from Britain, while France barred the entry of trucks from Britain for 48 hours while the strain is assessed.

Boris Johnson said that he is aware of precautions of various countries regarding the new virus while 0.5 million people have been vaccinated.



The precautions raised fears of food shortages in Britain if the restrictions drag on.



