Pete Davidson breaks silence on ex Cazzie David’s book on their bitter split

After Cazzie David recently shared her bombshell essays about her imperfect relationship with Pete Davidson, the comedian finally broke his silence on the matter.

During a chat with Insider, the Saturday Night Live star spoke about the explosive essays and how he wishes the best for her and her book, No One Asked For This.

"I'm really happy for her. It did well, and, you know, we're cool. I wish her nothing but the best,” he said.

"I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart,” he added.

Earlier, David spoke about her relationship with Davidson in a recent interview and how she was left deeply disturbed after seeing him move on with Ariana Grande.

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life. And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

“Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that,” she went on to say.

She explained how she and Davidson were infatuated with one another for two and a half years but she “struggled to convince him that she really loved him.”

She goes on to reveal how the two parted ways owing to the troubles that hit their relationship. However, regretting the decision, she tried to reach out to him again only a few days later adding that he responded to her two days after and said he was “happier than ever” after which he broke up with her for good via text.