close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 21, 2020

Ed Sheeran is back with a Christmas present, releases ‘Afterglow’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 21, 2020
Ed Sheeran is back with a Christmas present, releases ‘Afterglow’

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has returned to music after a long break and released new song a ‘Christmas present’ Afterglow.

Taking to Instagram, Ed Sheeran shared the song and wrote, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.”

He further said, “It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too.”

The singer went on to say, “Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now.”

Earlier, Sheeran hinted at releasing the song in his Instagram post on Sunday and dubbed it a ‘Christmas present’.

He said, “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present”.

Latest News

More From Entertainment