Ed Sheeran is back with a Christmas present, releases ‘Afterglow’

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has returned to music after a long break and released new song a ‘Christmas present’ Afterglow.



Taking to Instagram, Ed Sheeran shared the song and wrote, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.”

He further said, “It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too.”

The singer went on to say, “Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now.”

Earlier, Sheeran hinted at releasing the song in his Instagram post on Sunday and dubbed it a ‘Christmas present’.

He said, “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present”.