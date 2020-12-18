close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
December 18, 2020

Ariana Grande shares sneak peek of Netflix documentary premiering soon

Fri, Dec 18, 2020
Ariana Grande shared a clip wherein she can be seen mesmerising the audience during a concert 

Ariana Grande has her own little documentary dropping on streaming giant Netflix very soon.

On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her docu named Excuse Me, I Love You.

Ariana shared a clip wherein she can be seen mesmerising the audience with her jaw-dropping vocals during a concert.

"excusemeiloveyou first look @netflix four more days :)," Ariana captioned the video.

Excuse Me, I Love You, featuring Ariana Grande, is slated to release on Netflix on December 21, 2020.

The show follows Ariana on-stage and behind the scenes during the 'Sweetener World Tour' in 2019. 

