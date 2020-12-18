Ariana Grande shares sneak peek of Netflix documentary premiering soon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ariana Grande has her own little documentary dropping on streaming giant Netflix very soon.
On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her docu named Excuse Me, I Love You.
Ariana shared a clip wherein she can be seen mesmerising the audience with her jaw-dropping vocals during a concert.
"excusemeiloveyou first look @netflix four more days :)," Ariana captioned the video.
Excuse Me, I Love You, featuring Ariana Grande, is slated to release on Netflix on December 21, 2020.
The show follows Ariana on-stage and behind the scenes during the 'Sweetener World Tour' in 2019.