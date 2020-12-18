This winter include carrot juice in your diet

Representational image. — Pinterest

This winter, you must consider abandoning unhealthy drinks and beverages in favour of countless benefits that come with the inclusion of carrot juice in your diet.

Carrot juice is loaded with Vitamins A, C and K. It also contains plant compounds called carotenoids, which act as antioxidants.

A few other benefits are listed below.



Wonderful benefits of carrot juice

It improves health of eyes

Carrot juice is full of vitamin A, which is necessary for the health of our eyes. Carrot juice contains high amounts of nutrients which play a prominent role in nourishing your eyes.

However, nutrition experts say that this juice should not be consumed too frequently.

May improve blood sugar control

Drinking small amounts of carrot juice may help lower blood sugar levels.

The carrot juice may be a good replacement for fruit juices high on the glycemic index. It has less fibre than whole carrots and contains natural sugars.

Caution: Since the lower fiber content means that its sugars are absorbed more quickly, drinking too much may spike your blood sugar levels.

May improve skin health

The nutrients in carrot juice may be particularly beneficial for skin health.

Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant to protect your skin from free radical damage.

May boost heart health

Carrot juice may help reduce risk factors for heart disease.

The potassium and antioxidants in carrot juice may help lower blood pressure and decrease risk factors for heart disease.

May help in losing weight

Low in calories and full of fibre, carrots are a superfood for weight loss. Carrot juice helps in bile secretion which helps to burn fat and thus aids weight loss.