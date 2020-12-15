PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif today





Bilawal will likely discuss political situation with Shahbaz

'Shahbaz will not distance himself from PML-N narrative'

LAHORE: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail today after the Punjab Home Department approved the meeting request.

Accompanying Bilawal will be PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira. The PPP chairman will offer condolences to the PML-N president over the sad demise of the latter's mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar during the meeting. The two leaders are also expected to discuss ongoing political situation.

Since September this year, Shahbaz and his son, Hamza, have been imprisoned at the Lahore jail in a case pertaining to assets beyond means of income.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan earlier today, Geo News' Lahore bureau chief Raees Ansari said the Bilawal may be going to jail to not only offer condolences on Begum Shamim Akhtar’s death but to also discuss future strategies with Shahbaz.

“I think Shahbaz may agree with the long march but he would a different point of view on resignations. In the end, though, Shahbaz would do what Nawaz says. He would not distance himself from the PML-N narrative."