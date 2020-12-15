'The Talk' host Sharon Osbourne tests positive for coronavirus

British-American media personality Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for novel coronavirus, she has confirmed on social media.



'The Talk' host shared the news on her Instagram handle late on Monday.

Sharon, 68 wrote, “I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19."

She further said "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus."

"Everyone please stay safe and healthy," Sharon said before signing off.