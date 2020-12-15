'The Talk' host Sharon Osbourne tests positive for coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British-American media personality Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for novel coronavirus, she has confirmed on social media.
'The Talk' host shared the news on her Instagram handle late on Monday.
Sharon, 68 wrote, “I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19."
She further said "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus."
"Everyone please stay safe and healthy," Sharon said before signing off.