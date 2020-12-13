Jennifer Aniston once shocked fans with her male transformation

Jennifer Aniston, who has become a household name after playing Rachel Green in 'Friends', left fans scratching their heads when she joined the viral gender face swap challenge during lockdown.

The Morning Show star's fans went crazy after seeing new look of their beloved actress who had turned into male alter-ego Richard Green during a challenge.

Aniston, who's loved for her gorgeous personality, sent her fans wild when she took on the challenge of a bizarre makeover. She was looking almost unrecognizable in the photo that went viral.

A fashion magazine shared the results of Aniston’s face swap challenge , looking stunning even in her male transformation. The magazine reported that several celebrities did the same including Ellie Goulding, Miley Cyrus, and more.

The Brad Pitt's wife partook in the viral gender face swap challenge during the lockdown and stunned everyone with her incredible look.

Jennifer Aniston, who shot to fame after her character Rachel Green from the hit sitcom - received massive comments as the face swap challenge kept everyone entertained during the lockdown.