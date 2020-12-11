First picture of Mukesh Ambani's grandson

The first glimpse of the child with his grandfather has been going viral on social media. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Nita Ambani

India's billionaire and owner of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed the arrival of their grandson.

Taking to Instagram, Nita Ambani shared: "We are happy to share with you all that we welcome a new family member, the baby boy of Akash and Shloka," Nita Ambani shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Akash married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta in March 2019 in a star-studded wedding ceremony attended by prominent businessmen, politicians, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, national and international celebrities.

The Ambanis, with immense delight, broke the news to the world, adding that both mother and son are doing well.