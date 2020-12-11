Over 95,000 unarmed Kashmiris martyred by India in past 30 years: report

Kashmiri civilians show a greater willingness to express public defiance. AFP/Tauseef Mustafa/Files

SRINAGAR: More than 95,000 unarmed, innocent Kashmiris have been martyred during the violence and aggression perpetrated by India in the Muslim-majority, Himalayan region, read a reported released by the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) on Human Rights Day marked across the world on December 10.



The KMS' Research Section published a report on the abuses, violence, and the atrocities committed by New Delhi under various regimes, including the incumbent one under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whom the human rights violations continued in occupied Kashmir unabated.

The Indian forces have continued to commit a genocide of Kashmiris for over seven decades. Terming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) — on December 10, 1948 — a milestone, the report underlined how "the Kashmiris' human rights continued to be violated with impunity" and none of the 30 basic human rights listed in the UDHR existed in the Muslim-majority region.

India consistently continues to violate the UDHR for the past more than seven decades and engaged in "mercilessly killing, arresting, torturing and humiliating innocent Kashmiris of every age and gender for demanding their right to self-determination".

Thousands of Kashmiris have so far been injured by bullets, shrapnel, and tear-gas shelling on peaceful protesters by the Indian forces.

In addition, India's unabated acts of state terrorism had martyred 95,728 innocent Kashmiris, including 7,155 in custody since January 1989 to date. "These killings rendered 22,924 women widowed and 107,811 children orphaned," it said.

Furthermore, the Indian troops "molested or disgraced 11,231 women and damaged 110,375 residential houses and other structures" and "subjected over 8,000 people to custodial disappearance in the period", it added.

The KMS underscored that "thousands of young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by the troops while dozens [...] lost their eyesight completely due to the pellet injuries".

At least "295 Kashmiris including 7 women have been martyred, 27 of them in fake encounters or custody, since the repeal of the special status of IIOJK and imposition of military siege by Narendra Modi-led fascist government on 5th August 2019 in the territory."

Almost 100 women were molested by Indian troops after they barged into the residential houses in the aforementioned period.

Moreover, since August 5, 2019, the Indian occupation forces had neither allowed people to offer Friday prayers at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and other mosques, shrines, and imambargahs nor let them masses hold religious gatherings such as those for Muharram and Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

In its demands, the report said the international community should put pressure on India to end the state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir.