Coronavirus: Another lockdown will be devastating for working class, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Photo: File.

LAHORE: Punjab’s provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that given the increasing number of coronavirus cases, people should follow safety measures, adding that if the government is compelled to impose a complete lockdown, the working class will suffer the most.



According to Geo News, she was addressing a press conference at Lahore's Mayo Hospital. Dr Rashid said that by following SOPs, such as wearing masks in shops, the cases can be brought down by 70%.

She also said that people should be extra careful during the winter as changing weather conditions weaken a person's immune system, making them prone to catching the virus.

She also shared several emergency numbers with the masses, saying that the government will provide help to people in the best way possible.

The government's COVID-19 control room numbers for Punjab are as follows:

042-99211136

042-99211137

042-99211138

"These are the numbers of our COVID-19 control rooms. People can call on these numbers to ask about hospitals, available beds, etc," she said. "Alternatively, you can dial 1122 if your condition has worsened and you need to go to the hospital. Our teams will arrive at your doorsteps and transport you to the hospital."