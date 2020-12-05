Mariah Carey amps up her Christmas music game as she recreates her iconic song 'Oh Santa!'

American singer/actress Mariah Carey joined forces with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to recreate her iconic song Oh Santa ahead of Christmas.



The music sensation is amping up her Christmas music game as she released the new version of her hit track 'Oh Santa!', featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

The single is featured in singer's new Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

The singer shared the details about her song during a new interview with Billboard, saying: "Visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment."

She continued: "I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it."

Previously, Mariah Carey opened up about why she cares so much about Christmas. "I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays."