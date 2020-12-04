DIRBS system halted mobile phone smuggling in Pakistan, PM Imran briefed

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Twitter/PTI/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday presided over a meeting on the mobile device manufacturing policy.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the policy and the prime minister was briefed about its salient features. The premier was informed that Pakistan is a big market for mobile phones and an estimated 40 million mobile phones are bought annually in the country.



The briefing further said that smuggling of mobile phones has been put to an end after the DIRBS system was enforced and thus the government's revenue has shot up from Rs22 billion to Rs54 billion.

He was also told that many international companies are showing interest in manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan. The prime minister reportedly said, "Our objective is to boost industrial production in the country."



He issued directives for the elimination of hurdles in the way of investment and production. "The country's revenue will increase through the development of the industry", he said.