‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares adorable throwback photo with Gulsim Ali

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who plays 'Ibn Arabi' in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul shared a behind-the-scenes adorable photo from the drama and the picture has won the hearts of his fans.



Sharing the BTS snap from Ertugrul, Osman Soykut wrote, “Salam Alaikum to all my beloved fans around the World.⁠”

He also shared a throwback photo with Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun from their promotional trip for Dirilis: Erutugrul and wrote, “With the lovely @Gyulsim Ali on a promotional trip to Izmir for Diriliş Ertuğrul”.⁠



Gulsim Ali essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in the third season of Ertugrul.



The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.