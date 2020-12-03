close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Travis Scott in the running to make $100 million this year, Forbes predicts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020
Travis Scott is the 'corporate America’s brand whisperer' with a yearly income amounting to $100!

Forbes has predicted that rapper Travis Scott can make as much as $100 million, owing to his whopping corporate deals. 

The money publication termed Scott as the “corporate America’s brand whisperer,” claiming that he might be successful in raking a $100 million!

Detailing Scott's earnings, Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner's former beau made around “$10 million a year or so” from his Nike deal, which produces his coveted Nike x Travis Scott sneaker line.

A further $20 million was scored amid a deal with games company Epic, which saw him perform live for nine minutes on its wildly successful FortNite  game.

Scott also  “earned at least $5 million from the traditional endorsement part”  of his beloved deal with McDonald's.

A Playstation deal caused Scott to garner $1 million, but a source told the magazine that it’s “a multiyear deal that could involve a cobranded console and perhaps even a game designed by Scott. Expected earnings: $20 million or more.”

All in all, Scott will probably end 2020 with a bang, all thanks to his lucrative corporate deals.

