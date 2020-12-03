Travis Scott in the running to make $100 million this year, Forbes predicts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Forbes has predicted that rapper Travis Scott can make as much as $100 million, owing to his whopping corporate deals.
The money publication termed Scott as the “corporate America’s brand whisperer,” claiming that he might be successful in raking a $100 million!
Detailing Scott's earnings, Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner's former beau made around “$10 million a year or so” from his Nike deal, which produces his coveted Nike x Travis Scott sneaker line.
A further $20 million was scored amid a deal with games company Epic, which saw him perform live for nine minutes on its wildly successful FortNite game.
Scott also “earned at least $5 million from the traditional endorsement part” of his beloved deal with McDonald's.
A Playstation deal caused Scott to garner $1 million, but a source told the magazine that it’s “a multiyear deal that could involve a cobranded console and perhaps even a game designed by Scott. Expected earnings: $20 million or more.”
All in all, Scott will probably end 2020 with a bang, all thanks to his lucrative corporate deals.