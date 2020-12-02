This Shoaib Akhtar illustration will remind fans of what a lethal fast bowler he was

Shoaib Akhtar reacts after his ball hits Brian Lara. — Twitter

Shoaib Akhtar was known as the Rawalpindi Express for a reason and that was one reason only — the sheer pace at which he bowled.

Taking to Instagram, the former right-arm paces shared an illustration which shows Shoaib leaping in mid-air, about to bowl a delivery with several batsmen that he had hurt with his fiery deliveries over the years, lying on the ground, writhing in pain.

"Good stuff. Liking the creativity," wrote Shoaib Akhtar in the caption.

The image shows illustrations of Brian Lara, Saurav Ganguly, Gary Kirsten and other players hurt over the years by Shoaib.