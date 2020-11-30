Petrol, kerosene prices to remain the same till December 15

Petrol being filled in a car. — AFP/Files

The prices of petrol, kerosene, and light diesel price will remain the same till December 15, a notification from the Finance Division said Monday.



"The Government of Pakistan in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products," the notification said.



The notification, however, said that due to a "significant increase" in the international price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), its rate has been raised by Rs4 per litre till December 15.

The following new prices would be effective from December 1, 2020: