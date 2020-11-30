close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Business

Web Desk
November 30, 2020

Petrol, kerosene prices to remain the same till December 15

Business

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 30, 2020
Petrol being filled in a car. — AFP/Files

The prices of  petrol, kerosene, and light diesel price will remain the same  till December 15, a notification from  the Finance Division said Monday.

"The Government of Pakistan in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products," the notification said.

The notification, however, said that due to a "significant increase" in the international price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), its rate has been raised by Rs4 per litre till December 15.

The following new prices would be effective from December 1, 2020:

ProductExisting priceNew price (wef from Dec 1, 2020) Change
Petrol100.69100.69-
High-Speed Diesel 
101.43105.43+Rs4
Kerosene Oil65.2965.29
-
Light Diesel Oi65.8665.86
-

Latest News

More From Business