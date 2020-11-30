Urmila Matondkar joining Shiv Sena: party leader

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar is going to join right-wing political party Shiv Sena, says a leader of the party.
Indian media reported the leader as saying that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will induct Matondkar.
Nearly a year ago, she was a member of the Congress party, but resigned later.
She had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate.