Camilla vs Diana: Why Prince Charles always swirled back to 'home-wrecker' girlfriend

Prince Charles always found his way back to Camilla despite being married to Princess Diana

Prince Charles was at a crossroads between former girlfriend, Camilla Parker Bowles, and wife Princess Diana, and Netflix series The Crown shows exactly that.



For some reason, the Prince of Wales always found himself getting drawn to Camilla, something which never allowed him to fully commit to Diana amid their tumultous marriage.

The reason is because Charles felt threatened by Diana's popularity and he resented how she grabbed the headlines every time she stepped out.

According to 2017 Channel 4 documentary The Royal House of Windsor, Charles felt overshadowed by his glamorous wife.

On the other hand, Camilla was “happy to remain in the shadows” rather than stealing the limelight, like his wife did.

"The problem was that when Charles created ripples, Diana caused a tsunami," the documentary added.

“He turned to his grandmother for support in his marital difficulties. He also turned to the woman Diana thought was the cause of their problems ‒ Camilla Parker Bowles, whom Charles had loved since he was 24.

“Unlike Diana, she was happy to remain in the shadows not stealing the limelight," it was further explained.

