Fri Nov 27, 2020
November 27, 2020

Ertugrul actress Hande Soral who played Ilbilge Hatun looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Fri, Nov 27, 2020

Several Turkish actors rose to international fame for their work in  popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" .

They are hugely popular in Pakistan, India and many other countries where the historical TV series has been watched.

Hande Soral  is one of those actresses who won hearts  with her  spectacular performance in  "Dirilis:Ertugrul"

The actress played Ilbilge Hatun, the second wife of Ertugrul, in the final season of the historical TV series.

Taking to Instagram,Soral recently treated her fans with a picture in which she posed with a plane.

"Where would you like to go right now if there were teleportation?," she captioned her post.

Soral is married to actor İsmail Demirci. Hande often shares her pictures and videos with her spouse on her Instagram account which is also followed by thousands of Pakistani fans of "Ertugrul".


