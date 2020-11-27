Shahid Afridi defies age by hitting tall sixes in first LPL 2020 match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi made a statement in his very first Lankan Premiere League (LPL) 2020 match on Friday, leaving no doubt that there is still a lot of cricket left in the 40-year-old.
The Galle Gladiators star pummeled the Jaffna Stallions' bowlers on his very first match of the LPL 2020.
Afridi scored a quick-fire 58 runs off 23 balls before he was sent to the pavilion. Nevertheless, the swashbuckling all-rounder's tall sixes and aggressive batting gave his fans around the world their money's worth.
Here is how social media reacted to the former Pakistan captain's innings:
We're happy Afridi still has some cricket left in him, even at 40, and continues to let his bat do the talking.