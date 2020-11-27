Shahid Afridi defies age by hitting tall sixes in first LPL 2020 match

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi. — Twitter

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi made a statement in his very first Lankan Premiere League (LPL) 2020 match on Friday, leaving no doubt that there is still a lot of cricket left in the 40-year-old.

The Galle Gladiators star pummeled the Jaffna Stallions' bowlers on his very first match of the LPL 2020.

Afridi scored a quick-fire 58 runs off 23 balls before he was sent to the pavilion. Nevertheless, the swashbuckling all-rounder's tall sixes and aggressive batting gave his fans around the world their money's worth.

Here is how social media reacted to the former Pakistan captain's innings:

We're happy Afridi still has some cricket left in him, even at 40, and continues to let his bat do the talking.

