Fri Nov 27, 2020
Sports

Sohail Imran
November 27, 2020

Pakistan cricketer Dilbar Hussain quarantined in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19

Sports

Sohail Imran
Fri, Nov 27, 2020
Pakistani fast bowler Dilbar Hussain. — File

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Dilbar Hussain, who recently played for Lahore Qalandars in PSL-5, is currently in quarantine in Australia after  he contracted coronavirus, the franchise's CEO Arif Rana has confirmed.

Rana said that Dilbar Hussain had cleared his COVID-19 tests in Pakistan but the virus was still found in his system upon landing in Australia.

The fast bowler has been in a biosecure bubble in Perth since last week, Rana said, and added: "We are in contact with him and trying to lift his spirits."

Dilbar is to represent Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). He replaced teammate Haris Rauf whose scintillating bowling helped the Stars rode till the final in the last BBL.

Haris is presently on tour  of New Zealand  with Pakistan team, and that had led to Melbourne signing up Dilbar.

Dilbar is not the only Pakistani player who had cleared his tests at home, only to be found infected abroad. Same had happened with six Pakistani players currently with the national team in New Zealand.

