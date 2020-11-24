close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Naeem Bokhari says Opposition will not get equal coverage on PTV

Newly appointed PTV chairman Naeem Bokhari speaking to media. — Twitter/MurtazaViews 

Newly appointed PTV chairman Naeem Bokhari has categorically said that the Opposition will not be allowed equal coverage on the state television, adding that it was "not like any other channel". 

In a video clip, Bokhari can be seen interacting with reporters while on his way to somewhere. One of the reporters asks him whether the government and the Opposition will get "equal time" on PTV.

"Absolutely not," he says. "This is the PTV, not any other channel. This is state television which represents the government."

"Only government?" asks the reporter.

"Only government," confirms the PTV chairman before the video cuts short.

A notification by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had announced on Monday that Bokhari has been appointed an independent director and chairperson of the PTV.

He is a close confidant of Prime Minister Imran  and a renowned lawyer. Bokhari has been highly critical of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the past couple of years, especially when the Panama Papers disclosures were made public and a legal battle had ensued between the PTI and the PML-N at the time. 

