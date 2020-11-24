Fierce Meghan Markle felt 'empowered' by divorce after shell-shocking break-up decision

Meghan Markle seized her power back after filing for divorce abruptly

Meghan Markle tied the knot to Prince Harry in a fairytale wedding in 2018 enchanting the whole world.



However, it is not the first marriage of the Duchess of Sussex who earlier exchanged vows with brash New Yorker Trevor Engelson.

As reported, Meghan was 'head over heels in love' with her husband, however soon the two started to drift away after she got cast in legal drama Suits and moved to Toronto.

This is when the former actress decided to put her foot down and end her marriage, as that made her feel extremely empowered at the time.

Meghan's co-star Abby Wathen, who shared the screen with her in 2013 film Random Encounters, said the Duchess felt “empowered” by the break-up.

"We both went through a divorce, so we bonded over that too. I was destroyed and she was empowered. She took her power back," Abby recalled.

“It wasn’t the right relationship for her, so she moved on," she added.

For Trevor though, the divorce came as a shock which he was not expecting even in the wildest dreams.

“The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt. Once she decides you’re not part of her life, she can be very cold. It’s this shutdown mechanism she has," said Meghan's best friend and maid of honour, Ninaki Priddy.

