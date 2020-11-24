Balochistan appoints first woman assistant sub-inspector for Quetta police

Pari Gul Tareen is the first woman to be appointed as ASP in Balochistan. — Twitter

In a first, a woman police officer, Pari Gul Tareen, has joined the police force at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Balochistan's Quetta Cantt.

Pari Gul is the first woman in the history of Balochistan to be appointed to this post.

The officer hails from ​​Balochistan's Pishin area and joined the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) after passing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam.