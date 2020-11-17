PSL 2020 final: Presenters, former cricket stars take their dressing game to the next level

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With all the excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the PSL final between arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, the presenters and former cricket stars decided to up their game — by wearing traditional Pakistani clothes ahead of the match.
Acclaimed sports journalist and presenter, Zainab Abbas, shared a picture on her Instagram account where all other presenters including commentator Rameez Raja, former fast bowler Waqar Younis, TV host Fakhr e Alam and others can be seen wearing dazzling navy blue kurtas — with a few nailing their traditional looks with head turbans and Jinnah caps.
"The kullas is out! Punjab,Sindh, Balochistan, NWFP, ek hee saf mein ho gaye Mahmood-o-Ayaz - the team is ready!!" Abbas exclaimed on the photo-sharing app.
The much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) final between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars is taking place today at the National Stadium, Karachi.