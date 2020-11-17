PSL 2020 final: Presenters, former cricket stars take their dressing game to the next level

All acclaimed cricket celebrities can be seen rocking the traditional attires ahead of the PSL finale. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Zainab Abbass

With all the excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the PSL final between arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, the presenters and former cricket stars decided to up their game — by wearing traditional Pakistani clothes ahead of the match.

Acclaimed sports journalist and presenter, Zainab Abbas, shared a picture on her Instagram account where all other presenters including commentator Rameez Raja, former fast bowler Waqar Younis, TV host Fakhr e Alam and others can be seen wearing dazzling navy blue kurtas — with a few nailing their traditional looks with head turbans and Jinnah caps.

"The kullas is out! Punjab,Sindh, Balochistan, NWFP, ek hee saf mein ho gaye Mahmood-o-Ayaz - the team is ready!!" Abbas exclaimed on the photo-sharing app.



The much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) final between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars is taking place today at the National Stadium, Karachi.



