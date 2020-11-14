close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 14, 2020
BTS gears up to headline the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon Festival on Christmas

South Korean boy band BTS has announced plans to headline the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejoeon festival on Christmas day and fans are already exicted.

For the unversed, the SBS Gayo Daejoeon festival is an annual event held each time on 25th December in South Korea, Daegu. Each year the event hosts a different theme and this time around it revolves around the concept of ‘The Wonder Year’.

The only details available in regards to the event is that it will be live streamed on the day and will include other K-Pop bands like TWICE, NCT 127,Itzy, Tomorrow x Together, Monsta X and NCT Dream.


