Ariana Grande launches website to rescue stray animals

Ariana Grande is elated after launching the official website of her animal rescue initiative.

The Positions singer, on Wednesday, unveiled on Instagram that the Los Angeles based non-profit, Orange Twins Rescue now has a full-fledged website of its own.

Ariana shared a mock Windows 95 screen featuring the Orange Twins Rescue logo, writing, "we are so happy, proud and excited our site comin soon follow @orangetwinsrescue for more."

The initiative comes two weeks after Ariana launched her sixth album Positions.

Ariana is an avid animal lover and she often posts adorable photos with her own pets.

One of her dogs, Beagle-Chihuahua Toulouse, was also seen in the video of her hit song Seven Rings.