Wed Nov 11, 2020
Entertainment

November 11, 2020

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun looks gorgeous in new picture

Entertainment

Wed, Nov 11, 2020

Gülsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun of Ertugrul fame on Wednesday treated her fans with a brand new picture on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress shared  the photo in which she looked  elegant in minimal makeup.

Gulsim Ali played the role of  Aslihan Hatun in the  season 3 and 4 of the historical series.

She is currently  playing an important role  in  TV series Gonul Dagi

