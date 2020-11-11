Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun looks gorgeous in new picture

Gülsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun of Ertugrul fame on Wednesday treated her fans with a brand new picture on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the actress shared the photo in which she looked elegant in minimal makeup.



Gulsim Ali played the role of Aslihan Hatun in the season 3 and 4 of the historical series.

She is currently playing an important role in TV series Gonul Dagi







