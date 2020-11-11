Beyoncé to produce exclusive workout content with at-home fitness company

The multi-year deal with Beyoncé will focus initially on creating themed workouts

Pop sensation Beyoncé is creating workout classes inclusive of her music specifically geared to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) with the help of her collaboration with home exercise company, Peloton.



The multi-year deal with the award-winning performer will focus initially on creating themed workouts around HBCU fall homecoming festivities, which are mostly being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

"Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys," Beyoncé said in a statement.

"I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way."

She and the company also will donating two-year memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, including Howard University, alma mater of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Beyoncé is the most requested artist among 3.6 million users of Peloton's interactive fitness bikes and other workout equipment, and news of the deal send the company's share price soaring prior to the market open.

The deal will create classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation, the company said.