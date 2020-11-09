close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2020

Minal Khan leaves fans in awe in latest photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 09, 2020
Minal Khan, donning casual attire, can be seen sitting at an elevated building with a beautiful view in the backdrop. — Instagram/minalkhan.official

Pakistani actress Minal Khan on Monday posted a photo on Instagram that has stunned the internet, days after she posted throwback pictures of her trip to Egypt.

Minal Khan, donning casual attire, can be seen sitting at an elevated building with a beautiful view in the backdrop that shows off the city's skyline.

View this post on Instagram

#Minalkhan

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on

Minal's photo, that she shared with 6.4 million followers on Instagram, has received over 117,000 likes so far.

After making her acting debut as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, she has since appeared in various television serials, including Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, Parchayee, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, and Hasad and Jalan.

Latest News

More From Entertainment