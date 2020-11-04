Trump alleges election theft, Twitter flags Republican president's tweet as 'misleading'

A man gestures as he watches the numbers coming in from Virginia in favour of President Trump at the Cochise County Republican Headquarters in Sierra Vista, Arizona, US, November 3, 2020. AFP/Ariana Drehsler

WASHINGTON: Twitter flagged a tweet by President Donald Trump on Wednesday wherein the Republican accused Democrats of "trying to steal" US Election 2020.



"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump wrote on Twitter moments after Biden told supporters he expected to win.

"We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed," said Trump, who promised to speak more later.



Twitter swiftly flagged the Trump tweet, saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Trump has long charged, with no evidence, that mail-in ballots are a way to cheat in the election.

Mail-in ballots, sent due to health concerns during the COVID-19 health crisis, are expected to favour Biden and in some states were being counted later.

Biden, Trump both predict victory

Trump appeared to be responding to Biden, who moments earlier told his supporters to be patient.



"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden said to honks of approval in his home state of Delaware.

"It ain't over till every vote is counted," he said. "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to say who won this election."

Biden said he was confident at winning Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all states carried by Trump in 2016.