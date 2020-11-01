close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2020

Jawad Ahmad in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 01, 2020
Jawad Ahmad urged his fans and followers to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe 

Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad on Sunday quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19.

The singer has isolated himself after contracting the infectious disease and is taking all precautionary measures.

The Dosti hit maker, 50, urged his fans and followers to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe and to curtail the spread of the disease. He also urged the public to not fear the pandemic and act sensibly.

The news of Ahmad’s diagnosis comes only days after actor Usman Muktar announced that his coronavirus test result had come out positive. 

