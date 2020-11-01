Meghan Markle advised to settle privacy case?

Royal author Ingrid Seward hopes Meghan Markle is advised to settle the privacy case as it could be ‘very damaging’ to the British royal family.



The Duchess of Sussex, who won her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper postponed until next autumn, is advised to ‘settle’ the case as it could be ‘very damaging’ to the royal family and the public’s opinion, the royal expert told Daily Star Online.

She says, “I hope Meghan Markle is advised to settle the case, I think it has the potential to be very damaging for the Royal Family if it were to go ahead.”

"Certainly in the public’s opinion it could be damaging, the Royal Family does to some extent rely on public opinion and what people think of them to function."

Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Meghan filed a privacy claim against Mail on Sunday earlier this year after the royal couple stepped down from their royal duties.

Prince Harry’s wife has won her bid to have a privacy action against the tabloid newspaper postponed until next autumn after a judge heard a confidential reason from her lawyers for seeking a delay.