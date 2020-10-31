Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks dubbed most influential celebrities in US election 2020

Voters rate Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks as Tom Hanks the most trusted celebrities during US election 2020

A new study has revealed the names of US celebrities that have proven to be influential in encouraging fans to go out and vote.



Amongst the top scorers are American singer Taylor Swift and actor Tom Hanks. Also in the list are Cardi B, Beyoncé, LeBron James and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The study was conducted by Whitman Insight strategies and MRC where over 1000 likely voters were asked about their opinion of the influence of celebrity endorsements in the forthcoming elections.

Many of them replied positively and confirmed that indeed the celebrities have been very influential in shaping their opinions.

12 per cent of voters claimed their choice of vote has been influenced by a celebrity, out of these, 28 percent were black voters and 17 per cent were millennials.

49 per cent of voters said they believe Tom Hanks is the most trusted when it comes to politics. He is followed by Dwayne Johnson who stands at 45 per cent. Out of 36 per cent who have already voted, 13 per cent claim to be influenced by Taylor Swift.

For Gen Z, Zendaya was ranked the most influential star, while Lady Gaga stood atop for LGBTQ+ voters.