Blake Shelton's humongous engagement ring for Gwen Stefani costs a staggering amount

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani cannot wait to tie the knot after five long years of dating

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani surprised their fans after they announced they are finally engaged!

The couple cannot wait to tie the knot after five long years of dating.

According to multiple reports, the giant rocks costs “around $500,000,” depending on the quality and characteristics of the center stone, as revealed by a jewel expert Kathryn Money.

“Gwen’s ring appears to feature a classic, six-prong setting with a 6 to 9-carat round solitaire diamond set on a white gold or platinum band,” continued the jeweler about the diamond ring.

The duo announced that they have exchanged rings in loved-up Instagram posts.

“Yes, please,” Gwen captioned a romantic photo of the her kissing her fiance while flaunting her new piece of jewelry.

Blake shared the same picture captioning it, “Hey, [Gwen Stefani], thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” he wrote.