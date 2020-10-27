Faisalabad prayer leader sexually assaulted minor: police

— illustration/The News/Files

FAISALABAD: Another rape case took place in Punjab as a Faisalabad prayer leader sexually abused an eight-year-old in the city's Gujjar Basti area, police said Tuesday.



The police said that the boy's family had sent him to deliver food to the prayer leader, who is an imam in the neigbourhood's mosque.

The cleric had fled after raping the boy, the police said, adding that a case had been registered against the cleric.