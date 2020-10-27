close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020

Faisalabad prayer leader sexually assaulted minor: police

Tue, Oct 27, 2020
FAISALABAD: Another rape case took place in Punjab as a Faisalabad  prayer leader sexually abused an eight-year-old in the city's Gujjar Basti area, police said Tuesday.

The police said that the boy's family had sent him to deliver food to the prayer leader, who is an imam in the neigbourhood's mosque.

The cleric had fled after raping the boy, the police said, adding that a case had been registered against the cleric.

