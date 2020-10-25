Iggy Azalea posts sweet photos of son for the first time hours after confirming her breakup with boyfriend Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea, who welcomed her first baby with boyfriend US singer Playboi Carti, has confirmed her breakup with the father of her child and vowed to raise her son Onyx ‘alone’



Taking to Instagram, the Go Hard or Go Home posted adorable pictures with her son for the first time where she could be seen cradling Onyx.

Iggy posted the pictures with angelic baby with wings emoji without any caption. She looked glamorous in both pictures.

The singer’s Instagram post came hours after she confirmed her split with the child’s father Playboi Carti.



In her Insta story, Iggy wrote, “What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone and I'm not in a relationship.'

Earlier, Iggy had hinted at the breakup in cryptic Instagram story posts.

'You lost a real 1!!!!' she wrote, adding: 'People take loyalty for granted & That's why I'd rather be alone [vomiting emojis].'



The 30-year-old rapper and her partner Playboi welcomed their first baby boy in June 2020.