Wed Oct 21, 2020
October 21, 2020

Shahid Afridi pens heartfelt note for wife Nadia on 20th wedding anniversary

Wed, Oct 21, 2020
Shahid Khan Afridi celebrating the 20th anniversary with his better half on October 21. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@SAfridiofficial

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his spouse, Nadia Afridi, on Wednesday. 

The cricketer, while sharing a few winsome snaps from the day, penned down a heartfelt note for his spouse where he said: "Today marks 20 years of marital bliss; Alhamdulillah blessed to have a life partner so caring, understanding and a wonderful mother to our children."

The beloved batsman also shared how he mistakenly forgot the anniversary. "Despite me forgetting our anniversary today she still forgave me; another one of her beautiful qualities," he added.

Afridi tied the knot with his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi on October 21 and together they have five daughters.

