Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Demand for Pakistani flags increases in Azerbaijan

The requirement for Pakistani flags in Azerbaijan has increased ever since Islamabad announced its unequivocal support to Baku in its conflict with Armenia.



This was said by Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ali Alizada, in a tweet on Monday.

"Love to #Pakistan & #Turkey is boundless in #Azerbaijan,and requirements for Pakistani flag are also increased," tweeted the ambassador, thanking Pakistan and Turkey for openly siding with Baku in its conflict with Armenia.



Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan's unequivocal support for Azerbaijan in its armed conflict with Armenia had won the hearts of the Azeris.

Soon after the conflict, images from Baku were shown in which residents were displaying flags of Pakistan and Turkey after both nations supported the country in its fight against Armenia.

Pakistan assures Azerbaijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Last week, Pakistan expressed "deep concern" on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region after Armenian forces' intensive shelling over the weekend on the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian forces attacked the villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region and Pakistan considers it reprehensible and most unfortunate, a statement from the Foreign Office had said.

"This could compromise peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation," it had demanded.

"Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence," the FO had said.

We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions, the statement had added.