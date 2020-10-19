Chris Pratt hammed by Marvel fans for being an alleged Donald Trump supporter

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has ruffled the feathers of social media users yet again as speculation about his support for Donald Trump went through the roof.

As Marvel stars announced that they will be teaming up to host a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, many fans started to discuss The Guardians of The Galaxy star and why he wasn’t included.

And therein began a battle of the famous Chrises including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt.

British journalist Mehdi Hasan tweeted: "Goodbye Chris Pratt."

Soon after, many started bringing up his past objectionable views, as one user claimed: “I thought we all agreed Chris Pratt had been kicked out of Chris Club for his homophobic church and his dismissal of the urgency of this election. He’s the obvious choice.”

“This can't be true.. one my favorite actors Chris Pratt trump supporter?? And he's ANTI LBGTQ?? This must be a lie.. is he sick?? Ugh this hurts..” added another.

“Chris Pratt being a Trump supporter is kind of obvious when he kills animals for sport & his father in law is a former Republican Governor. What took y’all so long to figure it out???” a third added.