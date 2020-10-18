Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to return UK on Christmas to avoid huge tax in US

Prince Harry, who is staying in California with wife Meghan Markle and 17-month-old son Archie, could be 'forced' to return to UK for Christmas over tax bill as a non-US citizen.



According to royal author Ingrid Seward the Duke of Sussex, who is not an American citizen by law, could be hit by a huge tax bill if does not return to his home in Britain.

According to tax lawyer David Holtz, Prince Harry could face a huge bill if he has been in America for straight 183 days.

Ingrid Seward told Daily Star Online that since Prince Harry is not a US citizen by law, he would be 'clobbered' with a huge tax.

She further said it would be a good idea for Prince Harry to return to UK for Christmas to avoid huge tax.

The couple, who struck a lucrative multi-million deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce documentary, stepped down as senior royals and are currently living in Santa Barbara, California where they have purchased a $14 million mansion.

Earlier, there were reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would celebrate Christmas with the Queen and other royals in UK.