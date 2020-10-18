Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to return UK on Christmas to avoid huge tax in US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry, who is staying in California with wife Meghan Markle and 17-month-old son Archie, could be 'forced' to return to UK for Christmas over tax bill as a non-US citizen.
According to royal author Ingrid Seward the Duke of Sussex, who is not an American citizen by law, could be hit by a huge tax bill if does not return to his home in Britain.
According to tax lawyer David Holtz, Prince Harry could face a huge bill if he has been in America for straight 183 days.
Ingrid Seward told Daily Star Online that since Prince Harry is not a US citizen by law, he would be 'clobbered' with a huge tax.
She further said it would be a good idea for Prince Harry to return to UK for Christmas to avoid huge tax.
The couple, who struck a lucrative multi-million deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce documentary, stepped down as senior royals and are currently living in Santa Barbara, California where they have purchased a $14 million mansion.
Earlier, there were reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would celebrate Christmas with the Queen and other royals in UK.