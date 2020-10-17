Ertugrul actress who played 'Gokce Hatun' receives Turkish cinema award

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı has won an award for services for the local cinema.
Burcu , who played the role of Gokce Hatun in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" shared the video from the award event where she was honored.
The actress expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post with a caption that read, n the 106th Year of Turkish Cinema
It was a great honor to receive the award for "Those Who Carried Turkish Cinema From the Past to the Future" .. and I was very excited
As the new generation actors, we will continue to represent Turkish cinema in the most beautiful way with the most real emotions
Thank you."