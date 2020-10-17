close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 17, 2020

Ertugrul actress who played 'Gokce Hatun' receives Turkish cinema award

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 17, 2020

Turkish actress   Burcu Kıratlı has won an award for services for the  local cinema.

Burcu , who played the role of Gokce Hatun in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" shared the video from the award event where she was honored.

The actress  expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post with a caption that read, n the 106th Year of Turkish Cinema

It was a great honor to receive the award for "Those Who Carried Turkish Cinema From the Past to the Future" .. and I was very excited

As the new generation actors, we will continue to represent Turkish cinema in the most beautiful way with the most real emotions 

Thank you."



