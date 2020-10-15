Petrol price to remain same for October in Pakistan

In this file photo, a petrol station worker wearing a facemask waits for customers while sitting next to a petrol pump during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 22, 2020. — AFP/Files

The petrol price in Pakistan will remain unchanged for the remaining days of October, the finance ministry said Thursday.

Therefore, the existing prices of petroleum products will remain the same until October 31.

Petrol will continue to cost Rs103.97, diesel Rs104.6, kerosene oil Rs65.29 and light diesel oil Rs62.88.

A day earlier it was reported that petrol prices will register a slight decrease.

Sources told Geo News that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division on Wednesday.

A slight decrease was expected with the view that the government may bring down the amount of levy imposed on petroleum products.

The government is currently collecting Rs30/litre petroleum levy on diesel and Rs27.32/litre on petrol. On the other hand, the amount of petroleum levy on kerosene oil imposed is Rs11.43.