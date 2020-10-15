Bears take over PSX as KSE 100 loses 75 points

A trader can be seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi. — AFP/Files

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday registered a negative trend, with the KSE 100 Index losing 75 points, or 0.19%, to reach 40,068 at the end of the day.

Close to 211.9 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs8.03 billion.

A screengrab of the PSX market at the close of the Thursday's trading. — PSX website

Stocks of 381 companies were traded, of which 183 gained in value, 178 declined and 20 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Hascol, with 30.6 million shares traded. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL), Unity Foods Limited (UNITY), Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL), Azgard Nine Limited (ANL) closed out as the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 17.7m, 17.5m, 14.7m and 12.9m, respectively.

Hascol share price was down 1.59%, trading at Rs15.52; PIBTL share price was up 2.45%, trading at Rs12.12; UNITY share price was down 1.76%, trading at Rs16.71; EPCL share price was up 7.48%, trading at Rs46.41; while ANL share price was up 3.95%, trading at Rs20.55.

