'Ertugrul' producer Mehmet Bozdag working on another historical series

The producer of the Turkish famous series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' is working on a new historical TV series on Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah, who led a struggle against the Mongol invasion.

In conversation with Turkish media outlet about his new show, he revealed: "It will create a great impact worldwide."

At a premiere of the series, Bozdag revealed that they started the project two years ago on the request of the Uzbek government and have already shot some episodes, adding that they tried to introduce a new perspective in terms of 'cinema language,' noting that the series has an original concept.

“We tried to present Uzbek culture, geography and history of Transoxianan region in this series,” he added.

The new project is based on the life of Jalal ad-Din Mingburnu, ruler of the Khwarazmian Empire, who began a struggle against the Mongol invasion.

Previously, he stressed the need to launch joint projects where Pakistan and Turkish producers and actors come together.

Dirilis: Ertugrul" is currently being aired on Pakistan Television in Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

