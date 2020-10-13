close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2020

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in stunning black ensemble for a rare night out at the museum

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 13, 2020

Kate Middleton stepped out in a statement black dress as she made a rare appearance at the London's Natural History Museum on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned everyone with her unique sartorial choice while announcing  the winner of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition with the award's first virtual ceremony.

Kate can be seen sharing the news about the virtual awards in a clip posted to Kensington Palace's social media accounts wherein she looks drop-dead gorgeous. 

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the Duchess looks absolutely regal, with a square-neck, long-sleeved top and black trousers. 

She completes her ravishing look with a pair of minimalist pearl teardrop earrings and has her hair blown out in her signature waves.

"It is so wonderful to be back at the reopened Natural History Museum, where we can all enjoy its treasures once again," she says in the clip. "I'm here because tomorrow night I'm announcing the 56th Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

"I've been lucky enough to have a quick preview and I can say it's truly spectacular. I can't wait for you all to see it," Kate adds. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment