Fri Oct 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2020

Meghan Markle looks elegant in stylish outfit as she steps out with Prince Harry in Montecito

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 09, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who  enjoy double date night in Montecito with A-list stalwarts David Foster and Katharine McPhee,  stole the limelight with their  stunning  appearance in chic outfits.

During the night out, the Duchess rocked  a stylish look  while  the Duke appeared in formal dress.

 A media outlet shared images of Meghan, looking gorgeous   in leather trousers, a beige jumper and vibrant orange  heels.

The former 'Suit' actress was also carrying  a hand bag and trench coat to give her personality a perfect look. 

Harry  looked dashing in a pale shirt and dark paints, with both husband and wife wearing face masks while walking from their car to the restaurant. 

They  were joined by stalwarts David Foster and Katharine McPhee – who has just announced that she’s expecting her first child.

