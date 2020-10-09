Meghan Markle looks elegant in stylish outfit as she steps out with Prince Harry in Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who enjoy double date night in Montecito with A-list stalwarts David Foster and Katharine McPhee, stole the limelight with their stunning appearance in chic outfits.

During the night out, the Duchess rocked a stylish look while the Duke appeared in formal dress.

A media outlet shared images of Meghan, looking gorgeous in leather trousers, a beige jumper and vibrant orange heels.

The former 'Suit' actress was also carrying a hand bag and trench coat to give her personality a perfect look.



Harry looked dashing in a pale shirt and dark paints, with both husband and wife wearing face masks while walking from their car to the restaurant.

They were joined by stalwarts David Foster and Katharine McPhee – who has just announced that she’s expecting her first child.