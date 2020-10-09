Brad Pitt slapped with lawsuit by woman claiming he took $100,000 from her illegally

Brad Pitt grew so close to that he even discussed marriage, woman alleges

Brad Pitt is being taken to court after a Texas woman claimed he tricked her into giving $100,000 while luring her in for marriage.

Kelli Christina alleged that the Ad Astra star then ripped her off by making her pay a whopping amount in a charity debacle.

She said she paid $40,000 for Pitt her to make five appearances at events that she organised for his charity 'Make It Right Foundation.'

To make matters worse, Christina has further alleged that Pitt grew so close to her that they even discussed marriage.

Pitt's solicitors maintain that Christina was conned by a cyber imposter who pretended to be the Oscar-winning actor, as revealed in court papers.

“Neither the Make It Right Entities nor Mr. Pitt entered into an agreement with Plaintiff,” the documents said.

“Rather, as [Christina] herself has acknowledged, it appears [Christina’s] communications about any agreement were apparently with one or more individuals unlawfully posing as — but not in any way affiliated with — defendants online."

“By [Christina’s] own admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr. Pitt . . . were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff’s words, ‘fake Brad Pitts’ and not in any way affiliated with the Make It Right Foundation.”

A source privy to the matter said, “This is a sad case of someone who was the victim of an online celebrity internet scam that had nothing to do with the actual celebrity. Hopefully others can learn from this unfortunate situation.”